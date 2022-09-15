Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gain 63.35% so far this year. What now?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.47%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Cheniere Announces “20/20 Vision” Long-Term Capital Allocation Plan and Increases 2022 Financial Guidance.

“20/20 Vision” projects over $20 Billion of available cash through 20261 and over $20 per share of run-rate Distributable Cash Flow2.

Over the last 12 months, LNG stock rose by 82.40%. The one-year Cheniere Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.94. The average equity rating for LNG stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.52 billion, with 253.60 million shares outstanding and 247.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, LNG stock reached a trading volume of 5019770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $183.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $65 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

LNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, LNG shares gained by 4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.96 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.87, while it was recorded at 160.50 for the last single week of trading, and 130.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cheniere Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.88. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.28.

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,127 million, or 93.50% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,573,464, which is approximately 1.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,979,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in LNG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.85 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 19,644,598 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 20,688,364 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 171,698,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,031,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,258,196 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,252,367 shares during the same period.