Centene Corporation [CNC] gain 1.84% so far this year. What now?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] price plunged by -6.79 percent to reach at -$6.11. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Health Net Providing Special Assistance to Members Affected by Wildfires.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Health Net Assisting Members in El Dorado, Placer and Riverside Counties During State of Emergency.

In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declared state of emergency in El Dorado, Placer and Riverside counties, Health Net is providing special assistance to ensure its members affected by the ongoing wildfires have access to essential prescription medications and other healthcare services to help them cope with grief, loss, stress or trauma.

A sum of 10082601 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.95M shares. Centene Corporation shares reached a high of $90.04 and dropped to a low of $82.10 until finishing in the latest session at $83.92.

The one-year CNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.95. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $104.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $115, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CNC stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CNC shares from 86 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.94.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.64 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.66, while it was recorded at 90.02 for the last single week of trading, and 84.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centene Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.77. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80.

CNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 12.48%.

Centene Corporation [CNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,003 million, or 99.00% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,334,084, which is approximately 2.715% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 47,534,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.99 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.56 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

409 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 26,586,560 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 23,409,079 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 498,177,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,173,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,650,358 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 6,052,418 shares during the same period.