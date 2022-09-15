Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] is -75.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.77%. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Group Announces First Half 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

1H22 net revenue increased by 105% year on year.

1H22 number of vehicles sold increased 23% year on year.

Over the last 12 months, CENN stock dropped by -85.54%.

The market cap for the stock reached $329.61 million, with 175.09 million shares outstanding and 161.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, CENN stock reached a trading volume of 3437731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

CENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -21.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.91 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5054, while it was recorded at 1.3140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4693 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cenntro Electric Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 8.20% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,220,659, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,506,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.52 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.15 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 1198.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 19,269,968 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 5,112,616 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,393,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,989,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,489,495 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,238,227 shares during the same period.