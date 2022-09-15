Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] is -49.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLBS] loss -16.44% on the last trading session, reaching $0.43 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Caladrius Biosciences Announces Approval of Merger and Name Change to Lisata Therapeutics.

All Merger-related proposals approved at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), announced today that, based upon the final vote count certified by the independent inspector of elections for the annual meeting of stockholders held September 13, 2022, its stockholders approved all of the merger-related proposals, including: (i) the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated as of April 26, 2022, by and among Caladrius and Cend Therapeutics (“Cend”), and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger and the issuance of shares of Caladrius’ common stock to Cend’s stockholders pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, (ii) an amendment to the amended and restated certificate of incorporation of Caladrius to effect a reverse stock split of Caladrius’ common stock, at a ratio mutually agreed to by Caladrius and Cend in the range of one new share for every five to fifteen shares outstanding (or any number in between), and (iii) an amendment to the amended and restated certificate of incorporation of Caladrius to change the corporate name of the Company from “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.” to “Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.”.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. represents 60.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.84 million with the latest information. CLBS stock price has been found in the range of $5.73 to $9.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 143.59K shares, CLBS reached a trading volume of 26676048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLBS shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CLBS stock

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.39. With this latest performance, CLBS shares dropped by -20.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.97 for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5210, while it was recorded at 0.4915 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6482 for the last 200 days.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.30.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.30 and a Current Ratio set at 22.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]

There are presently around $4 million, or 19.50% of CLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,644,608, which is approximately -1.773% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,343,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 million in CLBS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.69 million in CLBS stock with ownership of nearly 7.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLBS] by around 1,086,169 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 460,437 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 7,887,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,433,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLBS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 920,929 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 131,262 shares during the same period.