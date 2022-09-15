Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] moved down -11.35: Why It’s Important

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] closed the trading session at $1.25 on 09/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.25, while the highest price level was $1.345. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Bitfarms to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

– Needham 2nd Annual Crypto Conference, September 8 — H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12-14 -.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSX: BITF), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -75.25 percent and weekly performance of 8.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 4532468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.70. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -37.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4318, while it was recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9939 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.05 and a Gross Margin at +65.56. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 16.54% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 12,297,048, which is approximately -5.696% of the company’s market cap and around 13.77% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 2,551,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.19 million in BITF stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2.77 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 109.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bitfarms Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 6,605,213 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 5,802,385 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,705,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,112,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,629,344 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,793,851 shares during the same period.