bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [BIAF] fell -41.45% so far this year. What now?

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BIAF] gained 17.39% on the last trading session, reaching $4.86 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2022 that bioAffinity Technologies Publishes Peer-Reviewed Results of High-Throughput Flow Cytometry Use for Evaluating Lung Health in PLOS ONE.

bioAffinity Technologies, (NASDAQ: BIAF, BIAFW), a biotechnology company that develops noninvasive, early-stage diagnostics to detect cancer and diseases of the lung, today announced publication of its research in high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum. The journal PLOS ONE, published Sputum analysis by flow cytometry; an effective platform to analyze the lung environment reporting on results of analyzing sputum by flow cytometry as the basis for high-throughput diagnostic tests to determine the health of the lung.

“The PLOS ONE paper presents our unique method for determining the health of an individual’s lungs,” bioAffinity President and CEO Maria Zannes said. “Flow cytometry allows for analysis of whole cells and cell populations that make up the lung environment. Our research provides a better understanding of how disease changes the lung environment and how flow cytometry can be used as a diagnostic tool by analyzing sputum. Flow cytometry is successfully used to diagnose blood cancers, particularly at early stage. In the paper, we describe an innovative and highly efficient method to analyze sputum for the presence of lung cancer, with the potential to focus on other diseases such as COPD and asthma.”.

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. represents 2.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.75 million with the latest information. BIAF stock price has been found in the range of $4.71 to $6.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, BIAF reached a trading volume of 48486843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [BIAF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for bioAffinity Technologies Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10531.24.

Trading performance analysis for BIAF stock

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [BIAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.48.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit N/A. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading.

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [BIAF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

bioAffinity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.