Berenberg slashes price target on POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT] – find out why.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [NASDAQ: PNT] price plunged by -12.29 percent to reach at -$1.25. The company report on September 13, 2022 that POINT Biopharma Prices Public Offering of Common Stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) (the “Company” or “POINT”), a company accelerating the discovery, development and global access to life-changing radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 13,900,000 shares of Common Stock at a public offering price of $9.00 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $125 million. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,085,000 shares of its Common Stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by POINT. The offering is expected to close on or about September 16, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler and Guggenheim Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A sum of 4358044 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 774.91K shares. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. shares reached a high of $9.49 and dropped to a low of $8.57 until finishing in the latest session at $8.92.

The one-year PNT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.92. The average equity rating for PNT stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNT shares is $21.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PNT shares from 7 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is set at 0.95 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

PNT Stock Performance Analysis:

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, PNT shares gained by 2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.54, while it was recorded at 9.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Fundamentals:

POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $433 million, or 54.00% of PNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNT stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,003,018, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,136,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.74 million in PNT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.76 million in PNT stock with ownership of nearly 7.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [NASDAQ:PNT] by around 12,274,254 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,662,816 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 32,576,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,514,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,748,030 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,092,652 shares during the same period.