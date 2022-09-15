Argus slashes price target on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] – find out why.

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] traded at a low on 09/13/22, posting a -6.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.36. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser Reports Work Stoppage in Oregon and Washington.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

IAM walkouts impact multiple Wood Products and Timberlands sites.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that as of this morning a work stoppage involving members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union is impacting its operations in Oregon and Washington. Weyerhaeuser has approximately 1,200 employees who are members of IAM, including employees in the company’s Wood Products and Timberlands organizations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4305389 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Weyerhaeuser Company stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.10%.

The market cap for WY stock reached $24.00 billion, with 744.54 million shares outstanding and 738.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 4305389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $40.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.21, while it was recorded at 33.87 for the last single week of trading, and 37.99 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $19,887 million, or 85.00% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,686,901, which is approximately 0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,349,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.17 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -8.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 471 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 42,021,243 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 30,444,983 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 542,076,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,543,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,988,101 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,868,973 shares during the same period.