Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Stock trading around $10.44 per share: What’s Next?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.31%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Antero Midstream Agrees to Acquire Bolt-On Marcellus Gathering and Compression System.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Marcellus Shale gas gathering and compression assets from Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) for $205 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Paul Rady, Chairman and CEO said, “Today’s bolt-on acquisition provides significant synergies that drive attractive economics and immediate Free Cash Flow accretion to Antero Midstream. The acquisition is consistent with Antero Midstream’s strategy of investing in infrastructure in the Marcellus, the lowest cost shale play, for high visibility customers, particularly Antero Resources. Importantly, the assets include underutilized gathering and compression capacity for capital efficient development from both Antero Resources and other third parties.”.

Over the last 12 months, AM stock rose by 3.26%. The one-year Antero Midstream Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.23. The average equity rating for AM stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.88 billion, with 478.32 million shares outstanding and 321.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, AM stock reached a trading volume of 3406923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $10.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Sell rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AM Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.31. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 10.17 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Midstream Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.21 and a Gross Margin at +65.21. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.89.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corporation go to 6.20%.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,664 million, or 53.70% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,669,077, which is approximately 2.284% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 32,818,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.62 million in AM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $331.92 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 1.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 19,026,433 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 20,296,690 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 215,839,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,162,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,037,712 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,985,932 shares during the same period.