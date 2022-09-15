Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] Stock trading around $3.92 per share: What’s Next?

Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ: ALTO] closed the trading session at $3.92 on 09/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.73, while the highest price level was $4.05. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Alto Ingredients, Inc. Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $50 million of shares of its common stock with an initial purchase authorization of $10 million.

“Given our positive long-term outlook, we believe our shares are currently undervalued. Based on the strength of our balance sheet, an opportunity exists to create value for our stockholders by repurchasing stock while we continue to upgrade our equipment and operating systems to increase efficiency and plant reliability, expand our corn storage capacity, enhance our specialty alcohol production, broaden our distribution, and reinvest in essential ingredients capabilities,” said Michael Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.50 percent and weekly performance of 2.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, ALTO reached to a volume of 3584129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALTO shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alto Ingredients Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALTO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

ALTO stock trade performance evaluation

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, ALTO shares dropped by -17.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 5.06 for the last 200 days.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.41 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.25.

Alto Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alto Ingredients Inc. go to 20.00%.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $180 million, or 63.30% of ALTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALTO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 8,862,664, which is approximately 84.517% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,537,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.71 million in ALTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.24 million in ALTO stock with ownership of nearly 2.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alto Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ:ALTO] by around 10,570,026 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 7,024,650 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 28,302,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,897,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALTO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,730,206 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,011,038 shares during the same period.