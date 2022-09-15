Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is -35.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] closed the trading session at $368.39 on 09/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $367.37, while the highest price level was $383.575. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Adobe to Announce Q3 FY22 Earnings Results & Host Conference Call Sept. 15.

Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results after the market closes on Thu., Sept. 15, 2022, followed by a conference call with investors at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

The conference call will be streamed on Adobe.com. A recording of the call and related materials will be available on the Adobe Investor Relations site.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.04 percent and weekly performance of 0.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, ADBE reached to a volume of 4145709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adobe Inc. [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $459.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $480 to $440. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $591 to $362, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADBE stock. On June 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADBE shares from 600 to 500.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 12.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 25.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ADBE stock trade performance evaluation

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, ADBE shares dropped by -17.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.81 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 400.66, while it was recorded at 384.58 for the last single week of trading, and 453.81 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.82 and a Gross Margin at +87.11. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72.

Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 14.23%.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $141,074 million, or 84.20% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,024,018, which is approximately 1.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,790,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.55 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.83 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly -2.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adobe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1,097 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 21,297,170 shares. Additionally, 1,153 investors decreased positions by around 24,260,401 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 337,390,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,948,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,258,043 shares, while 198 institutional investors sold positions of 1,575,548 shares during the same period.