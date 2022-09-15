Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] is -36.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Addentax Group Corp. [NASDAQ: ATXG] traded at a high on 09/14/22, posting a 17.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.78. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Addentax Group Corp. Announces Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market and Closing of $25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Addentax Group Corp. (“Addentax” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics service, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $5.00 per share.

The Company’s common stock began trading on Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ATXG” on August 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 28758593 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Addentax Group Corp. stands at 25.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 416.55%.

The market cap for ATXG stock reached $132.98 million, with 27.82 million shares outstanding and 24.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, ATXG reached a trading volume of 28758593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addentax Group Corp. is set at 55.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.31.

How has ATXG stock performed recently?

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.78. With this latest performance, ATXG shares dropped by -94.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit N/A. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading.

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.26. Addentax Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.61.

Addentax Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.