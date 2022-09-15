36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] is 3.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

36Kr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KRKR] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.35 during the day while it closed the day at $1.09. The company report on August 24, 2022 that 36Kr Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

36Kr Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 9.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KRKR stock has inclined by 12.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 65.15% and gained 3.32% year-on date.

The market cap for KRKR stock reached $43.27 million, with 41.19 million shares outstanding and 29.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, KRKR reached a trading volume of 6131044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRKR shares is $2.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 36Kr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

KRKR stock trade performance evaluation

36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.00. With this latest performance, KRKR shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1083, while it was recorded at 1.0163 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0125 for the last 200 days.

36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.71 and a Gross Margin at +59.33. 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.61.

36Kr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of KRKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRKR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 28,800, which is approximately 166.667% of the company’s market cap and around 16.98% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 14,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in KRKR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $0.0 in KRKR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 36Kr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KRKR] by around 18,000 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 3,242 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 22,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRKR stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.