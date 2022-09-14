why Driven Brands Holdings Inc. [DRVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.83

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: DRVN] price plunged by -4.86 percent to reach at -$1.67. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Driven Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRVN), announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of the Company’s stockholders that are affiliates of Roark Capital Management, LLC (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 7,000,000 shares of Driven Brands common stock (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Driven Brands is not selling any shares of common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as underwriters for the Offering. The underwriters for the Offering may offer the shares of common stock for sale from time to time directly or through agents, or through brokers in one or more brokerage transactions on NASDAQ, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

A sum of 4038716 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 438.83K shares. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $33.14 and dropped to a low of $31.7775 until finishing in the latest session at $32.67.

The one-year DRVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.86. The average equity rating for DRVN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Driven Brands Holdings Inc. [DRVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRVN shares is $38.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DRVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

DRVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. [DRVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, DRVN shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.41 for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. [DRVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.86, while it was recorded at 33.58 for the last single week of trading, and 29.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Driven Brands Holdings Inc. [DRVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.63. Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.18.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DRVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. go to 19.00%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. [DRVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,825 million, or 98.70% of DRVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,645,985, which is approximately 1.542% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 4,516,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.54 million in DRVN stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $147.02 million in DRVN stock with ownership of nearly 13.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:DRVN] by around 5,723,576 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 2,750,118 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 47,400,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,874,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRVN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,395,310 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 751,268 shares during the same period.