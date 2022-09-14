why Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] price surged by 4.25 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Agile Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari and Vice President of Marketing Amy Welsh will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022 in New York, NY. Details on the Company presentation are as follows:.

A sum of 5227623 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.46M shares. Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4279 and dropped to a low of $0.382 until finishing in the latest session at $0.41.

The one-year AGRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.33. The average equity rating for AGRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53.

AGRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -28.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.11 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5318, while it was recorded at 0.3933 for the last single week of trading, and 7.8854 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agile Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1731.41 and a Gross Margin at -32.11. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1826.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.27.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 532,361, which is approximately -97.5% of the company’s market cap and around 1.58% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 122,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in AGRX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $37000.0 in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 354,213 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 21,034,491 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 20,284,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,104,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,898 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 195,430 shares during the same period.