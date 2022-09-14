Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Fisker Inc. [FSR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] slipped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.88 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Fisker Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) — passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced today it will webcast its participation in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.

Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fisker, will speak at Cowen’s 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference. The event will take place on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT and will be available via webcast. To register for and access the event, please click the registration link here.

Fisker Inc. stock is now -43.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSR Stock saw the intraday high of $8.96 and lowest of $8.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.75, which means current price is +11.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 4525952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $13, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. kept a Hold rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26759.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.64. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.95 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.22, while it was recorded at 8.63 for the last single week of trading, and 11.67 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -310615.09 and a Gross Margin at -3072.64. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444661.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $725 million, or 49.70% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,314,533, which is approximately -1.722% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,248,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.0 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $75.03 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 11,765,716 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 14,300,438 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 55,584,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,650,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,639,497 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 9,321,018 shares during the same period.