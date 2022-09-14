Wall Street Analyst Downgrade AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. What else is Wall St. saying

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.35%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that IMFINZI® (durvalumab) plus chemotherapy further improved overall survival benefit in advanced biliary tract cancer in the TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial, reducing the risk of death by 24% in additional follow-up.

HIMALAYA Phase III trial exploratory results support the benefit of tremelimumab added to IMFINZI in unresectable liver cancer regardless of etiology.

Updated results from the TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (durvalumab), in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy demonstrated a clinically meaningful and durable overall survival (OS) benefit as a treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).

Over the last 12 months, AZN stock rose by 5.41%. The one-year AstraZeneca PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.61. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $178.74 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 2.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, AZN stock reached a trading volume of 6603588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $73.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 81.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AZN Stock Performance Analysis:

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.02 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.30, while it was recorded at 60.35 for the last single week of trading, and 62.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AstraZeneca PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +60.90. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 5.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.39. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 14.30%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,492 million, or 18.30% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 85,919,796, which is approximately -8.819% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 48,297,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.7 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -1.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 56,735,949 shares. Additionally, 431 investors decreased positions by around 36,841,461 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 440,270,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 533,847,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,508,983 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 6,421,537 shares during the same period.