Wall Street Analyst Downgrade American International Group Inc. [AIG]. What else is Wall St. saying

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] loss -3.87% on the last trading session, reaching $54.34 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Lexington Insurance Launches Middle Market Casualty Group, Expanding Coverage to Small-to-Medium Size Commercial Enterprises.

Lexington Insurance Company, an American International Group, Inc. (AIG) company, today announced the launch of the Lexington Middle Market Casualty team, a group of dedicated underwriters focused on providing insurance coverage exclusively to small-to-medium-sized commercial enterprises, substantially expanding the company’s market reach beyond upper middle-market and large enterprises.

American International Group Inc. represents 790.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.23 billion with the latest information. AIG stock price has been found in the range of $54.15 to $55.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 5155151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $67.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.14.

Trading performance analysis for AIG stock

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.63 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.91, while it was recorded at 54.79 for the last single week of trading, and 57.00 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 10.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $37,743 million, or 93.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,983,821, which is approximately -1.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,039,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.32 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -40.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 45,698,452 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 72,820,524 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 576,047,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 694,566,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,803,173 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,857,006 shares during the same period.