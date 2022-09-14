VNET Group Inc. [VNET] is -37.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VNET Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] traded at a high on 09/13/22, posting a 20.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.66. The company report on September 13, 2022 that VNET Announces Receipt of Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire All of Its Shares and Formation of Special Committee to Review the Proposal.

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated September 13, 2022 (the “Proposal”) from Mr. Josh Sheng Chen, founder of the Company and the executive chairman of the Board, proposing to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for US$8.20 in cash per American depositary share, or approximately US$1.3667 per ordinary share (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The Board has formed a special committee (the “Special Committee”) consisting of three independent directors, Mr. Kenneth Chung-Hou Tai, Mr. Sean Shao, and Mr. Changqing Ye, to evaluate and consider the Proposed Transaction as well as other potential strategic alternatives that the Company may pursue. Mr. Sean Shao serves as the chairman of the Special Committee. The Special Committee intends to retain advisors, including an independent financial advisor and independent legal counsel, to assist it in its evaluation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12713905 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VNET Group Inc. stands at 8.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.94%.

The market cap for VNET stock reached $819.91 million, with 147.70 million shares outstanding and 126.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 12713905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VNET Group Inc. [VNET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for VNET Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.40, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VNET stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VNET shares from 32.80 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has VNET stock performed recently?

VNET Group Inc. [VNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.06. With this latest performance, VNET shares gained by 7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for VNET Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

VNET Group Inc. [VNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VNET Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.11 and a Gross Margin at +22.31. VNET Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35.

VNET Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for VNET Group Inc. [VNET]

There are presently around $488 million, or 71.00% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 12,694,181, which is approximately -7.512% of the company’s market cap and around 11.19% of the total institutional ownership; TT INTERNATIONAL, holding 12,362,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.97 million in VNET stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $58.88 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VNET Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in VNET Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 16,022,391 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 26,857,553 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 43,383,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,263,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,824,529 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 12,475,030 shares during the same period.