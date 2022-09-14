Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell -37.53% so far this year. What now?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] surged by $0.8 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $48.84 during the day while it closed the day at $48.04. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Royal Caribbean Group to Use SpaceX’s Starlink in an Industry-first to Provide High-speed Internet Onboard Full Cruise Fleet.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced today its plan to implement SpaceX’s Starlink – making the Group the first in the cruise industry to adopt its high-speed, low-latency connectivity for a better onboard experience for guests and crew fleetwide. The innovative broadband internet service will be installed on all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises ships, along with all new vessels for each of the brands.

Deployment of the Starlink technology across the fleet will begin immediately, leveraging the insights obtained from the trial onboard Freedom of the Seas, which has received tremendous positive feedback from guests and crew. The installation is slated to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock has also gained 17.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCL stock has inclined by 5.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.80% and lost -37.53% year-on date.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $11.71 billion, with 254.96 million shares outstanding and 219.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 7657262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $64.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.62.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.17. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 15.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.95 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.78, while it was recorded at 45.21 for the last single week of trading, and 62.93 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,747 million, or 72.80% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,750,225, which is approximately 2.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,577,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $759.34 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly -27.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 17,834,842 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 28,376,302 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 135,863,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,074,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,750,023 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 10,490,800 shares during the same period.