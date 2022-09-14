Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] Revenue clocked in at $99.30 million, up 65.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RVNC] traded at a low on 09/13/22, posting a -4.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.93. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Revance Announces Pricing of $200.0 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings (“Revance” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock. The shares of common stock are being offered at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Revance. The gross proceeds from the public offering are expected to be $200.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, Revance has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering is expected to close on or about September 15, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the commercialization of DAXXIFY™, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL®, and for working capital, research and development and general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Guggenheim Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc. is also acting as a bookrunner for the proposed offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7882703 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.43%.

The market cap for RVNC stock reached $2.00 billion, with 73.11 million shares outstanding and 70.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 958.47K shares, RVNC reached a trading volume of 7882703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVNC shares is $34.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $36 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on RVNC stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RVNC shares from 32 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.09.

How has RVNC stock performed recently?

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.98. With this latest performance, RVNC shares gained by 19.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.63 for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.97, while it was recorded at 25.92 for the last single week of trading, and 16.25 for the last 200 days.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -353.06 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -361.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.96.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. go to 11.60%.

Insider trade positions for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]

There are presently around $1,519 million, or 85.60% of RVNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVNC stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 6,687,925, which is approximately -1.896% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,684,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.09 million in RVNC stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $123.61 million in RVNC stock with ownership of nearly 37.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revance Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RVNC] by around 6,392,482 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 4,765,410 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 45,249,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,407,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVNC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 934,991 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,529,614 shares during the same period.