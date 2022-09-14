Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $4

Rent the Runway Inc. [NASDAQ: RENT] loss -38.74% or -1.91 points to close at $3.02 with a heavy trading volume of 10268228 shares. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Achieved record quarterly revenue: Q2 2022 revenue up 64% year-over-year.

Reduced Q2 2022 net loss by $9M YoY; first quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA since IPO.

It opened the trading session at $3.40, the shares rose to $3.7397 and dropped to $2.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RENT points out that the company has recorded -38.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 827.19K shares, RENT reached to a volume of 10268228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RENT shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RENT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Rent the Runway Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Rent the Runway Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rent the Runway Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RENT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

Trading performance analysis for RENT stock

Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.32. With this latest performance, RENT shares dropped by -42.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.37% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RENT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.79 for Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.73 for the last 200 days.

Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.01 and a Gross Margin at +4.38. Rent the Runway Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.18.

Rent the Runway Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]

There are presently around $153 million, or 89.70% of RENT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RENT stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 8,176,418, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 7,333,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.15 million in RENT stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $14.16 million in RENT stock with ownership of nearly -6.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rent the Runway Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Rent the Runway Inc. [NASDAQ:RENT] by around 9,230,201 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,697,240 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 36,641,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,569,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RENT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,412,618 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,219 shares during the same period.