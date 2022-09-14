Realty Income Corporation [O] moved down -2.50: Why It’s Important

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] loss -2.50% on the last trading session, reaching $65.91 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2022 that 117th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared by Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.248 per share from $0.2475 per share. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of October 3, 2022. This is the 117th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for October’s dividend is September 30, 2022. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.976 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $2.97 per share.

“I’m pleased that Realty Income can once again increase the amount of the monthly dividend,” said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. “Today’s dividend declaration represents the 100th consecutive quarterly dividend increase and the 627th consecutive monthly dividend throughout our 53-year operating history.”.

Realty Income Corporation represents 617.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.22 billion with the latest information. O stock price has been found in the range of $65.76 to $66.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, O reached a trading volume of 4189617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $76.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 94.90.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -11.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.34 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.77, while it was recorded at 66.99 for the last single week of trading, and 69.00 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 14.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $32,729 million, or 81.60% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,825,456, which is approximately 3.212% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,279,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.11 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 3.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

593 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 45,906,780 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 15,426,097 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 435,243,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,575,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,696,834 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 4,090,309 shares during the same period.