Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $16

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] loss -1.90% on the last trading session, reaching $11.88 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Plains All American’s 2021 Schedule K-3 Now Available.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) (the “Partnership”) today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedules K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/plainsallamerican.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. represents 702.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.18 billion with the latest information. PAA stock price has been found in the range of $11.86 to $12.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 5369563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PAA stock

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.17, while it was recorded at 11.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.68 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.39. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 14.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $3,480 million, or 42.40% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 58,117,530, which is approximately -0.447% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 23,536,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.62 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $245.89 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -7.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 14,263,633 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 37,846,130 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 240,810,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,920,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 715,619 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,564,857 shares during the same period.