MetLife Inc. [MET] Is Currently -2.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] slipped around -2.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $66.47 at the close of the session, down -2.99%. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Structured Settlements Claims Professionals Look to Insurance Companies and Brokers for Education and Training.

MetLife’s 2022 Structured Settlements Poll finds opportunities for broker outreach and support.

Nearly nine in 10 claims professionals (88%) are familiar with the benefits of structured settlements for personal physical injury clients and 84% view them as a prudent recommendation, especially when a minor is involved, according to MetLife’s 2022 Structured Settlements Poll. However, 58% say more structured settlements training from either structured settlements annuity providers or structured settlements brokers/consultants is needed. The full report is available online.

MetLife Inc. stock is now 6.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MET Stock saw the intraday high of $67.96 and lowest of $66.265 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.18, which means current price is +15.78% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 5815167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.84.

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.89 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.01, while it was recorded at 67.12 for the last single week of trading, and 65.37 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to -0.44%.

There are presently around $39,002 million, or 75.10% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,660,874, which is approximately -10.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,074,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in MET stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.79 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -2.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 604 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,205,571 shares. Additionally, 516 investors decreased positions by around 43,088,173 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 514,463,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 586,756,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,618,737 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 5,211,210 shares during the same period.