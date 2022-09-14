Market cap of Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] reaches 46.09M – now what?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] price surged by 9.09 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on September 7, 2022 that TYME Technologies, Inc. Announces Proxy Advisory Firms Glass Lewis and ISS Recommend Stockholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Merger of Syros and Tyme.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) (“Tyme” or the “Company”), today announced that independent proxy advisory firms Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) have recommended that Tyme stockholders vote “FOR” the previously announced merger of Tyme and Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Syros”) and “FOR” all other matters to be voted upon at the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) scheduled for September 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms who, among other services, provide proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

A sum of 3961988 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. Tyme Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.31 and dropped to a low of $0.2751 until finishing in the latest session at $0.28.

The average equity rating for TYME stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

TYME Stock Performance Analysis:

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.14. With this latest performance, TYME shares dropped by -17.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2966, while it was recorded at 0.2554 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3780 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tyme Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.83.

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.10 and a Current Ratio set at 14.10.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.50% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,967,720, which is approximately 2.436% of the company’s market cap and around 24.80% of the total institutional ownership; HEALTHCARE VALUE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in TYME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.54 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly -7.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 1,040,088 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,345,257 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 9,544,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,930,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 263,282 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,092,101 shares during the same period.