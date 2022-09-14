Market cap of Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] reaches 2.59B – now what?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.40% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.22%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Rocket Lab Prepares to Launch Synspective Satellite on 30th Electron Launch.

The StriX-1 satellite will be the third mission for Synspective launched to space by Rocket Lab and the 150th satellite launched overall on Electron.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, is preparing to launch its 30th Electron rocket and 150th satellite to space during a dedicated mission for Japanese Earth-imaging company Synspective on Wednesday, September 14 UTC.

Over the last 12 months, RKLB stock dropped by -63.38%. The one-year Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.81. The average equity rating for RKLB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.59 billion, with 464.72 million shares outstanding and 369.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, RKLB stock reached a trading volume of 3899449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $13.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

RKLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -20.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.75 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.03, while it was recorded at 5.62 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Lab USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.61 and a Gross Margin at -12.17. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.02.

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,992 million, or 59.50% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: DEER VIII & CO. LTD. with ownership of 81,450,954, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 74,753,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.61 million in RKLB stocks shares; and DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, currently with $390.5 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly -5.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Lab USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 130,101,002 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 48,223,697 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 174,826,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,151,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,780,908 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 9,462,692 shares during the same period.