Market cap of Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] reaches 5.89M – now what?

Kaspien Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KSPN] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.45 during the day while it closed the day at $2.86. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Kaspien Holdings Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) (“Kaspien” or the “Company”), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 30, 2022.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 12.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KSPN stock has declined by -3.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.66% and lost -72.61% year-on date.

The market cap for KSPN stock reached $5.89 million, with 2.49 million shares outstanding and 1.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, KSPN reached a trading volume of 5893705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaspien Holdings Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

KSPN stock trade performance evaluation

Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.60. With this latest performance, KSPN shares dropped by -14.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 6.61 for the last 200 days.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.69 and a Gross Margin at +21.35. Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.46.

Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kaspien Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 34.10% of KSPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSPN stocks are: INDEPENDENT FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 716,514, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 98,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in KSPN stocks shares; and SVB WEALTH LLC, currently with $41000.0 in KSPN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kaspien Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KSPN] by around 17,460 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 26,303 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 828,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 872,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSPN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,417 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.