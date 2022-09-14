Market cap of Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] reaches 28.53M – now what?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] gained 7.60% on the last trading session, reaching $0.24 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Jaguar Health Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to FDA for Drug Candidate for the Symptomatic Relief of Diarrhea from Cholera.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Jaguar is concentrating financial and management resources on two near-term late-stage clinical events.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) today announced the submission by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo), of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Napo’s NP-300 drug product candidate for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera.

Jaguar Health Inc. represents 119.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.53 million with the latest information. JAGX stock price has been found in the range of $0.215 to $0.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 5812320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for JAGX stock

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.70. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -18.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2740, while it was recorded at 0.2219 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5581 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -939.05 and a Gross Margin at +46.18. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1213.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -365.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.45.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.30% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,212,248, which is approximately 105.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,186,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in JAGX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.15 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly -14.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 1,634,459 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,290,324 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,990,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,915,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,173 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 621,728 shares during the same period.