Market cap of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] reaches 504.91M – now what?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] loss -8.81% on the last trading session, reaching $2.07 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2022 that INOVIO Reports Inducement Grants Under Inducement Plan.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV, today announced that it has made equity grants to two newly hired employees, including a Vice President of Clinical Development, under its 2022 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

On August 31, 2022 (the “Grant Date”), the Compensation Committee of INOVIO’s Board of Directors approved the award of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering an aggregate of 5,000 shares of common stock and options to purchase an aggregate of 26,250 shares of common stock to two newly hired employees in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 249.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $504.91 million with the latest information. INO stock price has been found in the range of $2.035 to $2.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 5780390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $10, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on INO stock. On December 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for INO shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 240.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

Trading performance analysis for INO stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17535.79 and a Gross Margin at -166.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17109.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.26.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $235 million, or 46.30% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 32,195,674, which is approximately 38.369% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,925,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.25 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.68 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 18.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 25,691,185 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 4,055,531 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 83,789,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,536,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 351,324 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 872,274 shares during the same period.