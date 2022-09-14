Market cap of Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] reaches 13.84M – now what?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] gained 7.90% or 0.02 points to close at $0.33 with a heavy trading volume of 8018230 shares. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Guardforce AI Announces LOI to Acquire Shenzhen Kewei Robot Technology Company Limited, a Premier Robotics Technology Company in China.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Acquisition will Provide New Robotics-as-a-Service Capabilities, Add Key Patents and Expand Global Fortune 500 Customer Base.

Agreement Supersedes Previously Announced LOI to Acquire 19 Robotics Subsidiaries of Shenzhen Kewei.

It opened the trading session at $0.32, the shares rose to $0.363 and dropped to $0.3149, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GFAI points out that the company has recorded -63.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, GFAI reached to a volume of 8018230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFAI shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for GFAI stock

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.35. With this latest performance, GFAI shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.24% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3173, while it was recorded at 0.3283 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7387 for the last 200 days.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.54 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -250.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.98.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.89% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 70,375, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.11% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTUE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 40,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in GFAI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $12000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly 930.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardforce AI Co. Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 193,475 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 342,251 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 322,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 155,308 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 342,251 shares during the same period.