Market Analysts see Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.89%. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Novavax and Serum Institute of India Announce Full Product Registration in South Africa of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine as a Primary Series for Adults Aged 18 and Older.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, today announced that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has granted full product registration with conditions for Novavax’ protein-based vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, as a two-dose primary series for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in adults aged 18 and older. The Novavax vaccine is marketed in South Africa under the brand name Covovax™.

“We are pleased to work with the Serum Institute to offer our protein-based vaccine to the people of South Africa and to support expanded access to an area of the world where vaccination rates are well below public health targets,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “As COVID-19 continues to evolve, having a choice of vaccines is critical to improving vaccination rates.”.

Over the last 12 months, NVAX stock dropped by -87.29%. The one-year Novavax Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.69. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.31 billion, with 78.14 million shares outstanding and 77.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, NVAX stock reached a trading volume of 4484585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $121.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $315 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $198, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -25.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.41 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.00, while it was recorded at 31.28 for the last single week of trading, and 78.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NVAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,043 million, or 44.60% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,350,925, which is approximately 5.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,258,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.07 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $91.32 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 18.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,887,136 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 6,553,630 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 20,443,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,884,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,247,438 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,488,368 shares during the same period.