Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Stock trading around $3.70 per share: What’s Next?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] loss -8.19% or -0.33 points to close at $3.70 with a heavy trading volume of 5022782 shares. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Lufax Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $3.96, the shares rose to $3.965 and dropped to $3.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LU points out that the company has recorded -17.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 2.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, LU reached to a volume of 5022782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $6.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $8 to $6.80. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

Trading performance analysis for LU stock

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.64 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.41 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.57 and a Gross Margin at +77.64. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.51.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 0.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

There are presently around $1,336 million, or 16.90% of LU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,330,586, which is approximately 45.179% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 39,699,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.89 million in LU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $120.3 million in LU stock with ownership of nearly 0.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 68,291,504 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 50,593,187 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 242,181,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,066,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,064,419 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,794,383 shares during the same period.