Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Revenue clocked in at $18.90 billion, down -41.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] closed the trading session at $28.78 on 09/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.56, while the highest price level was $30.54. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Kohl’s Launches Adaptive Apparel for Adults, Bolstering its Inclusive Offerings for the Entire Family.

Kohl’s introduces adult adaptive apparel in three of its largest private-label brands, bringing easy and inclusive dressing options to the Sonoma Goods for Life, Tek Gear and SO brands.

Designed in partnership with GAMUT Management, Kohl’s adult adaptive designs provide everybody the opportunity to express themselves, with modifications for comfort and ease of dressing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.73 percent and weekly performance of 1.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 4870650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $31.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on KSS stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 55 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.96 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.70, while it was recorded at 30.01 for the last single week of trading, and 46.52 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -10.67%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,446 million, or 95.82% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,674,089, which is approximately -7.258% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,097,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.38 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $201.63 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 11.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 22,027,758 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 23,130,432 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 74,592,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,750,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,658,464 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,015,367 shares during the same period.