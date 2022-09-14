Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Stock trading around $3.56 per share: What’s Next?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] traded at a high on 09/12/22, posting a 0.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.56. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Kinross completes sale of Chirano mine in Ghana.

(All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.).

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross” and the “Company”) announced today that it has completed the sale of all its interest in the Chirano mine in Ghana to Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE; FSE: 1A9; GSE:ASG) (“Asante”) for a total consideration of $225 million in cash and shares.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12990105 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kinross Gold Corporation stands at 4.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.21%.

The market cap for KGC stock reached $4.48 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.84M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 12990105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KGC shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has KGC stock performed recently?

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.81 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -4.25%.

Insider trade positions for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

There are presently around $2,576 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 146,672,975, which is approximately 71.338% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 60,450,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.2 million in KGC stocks shares; and RUFFER LLP, currently with $183.28 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly -33.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 168,583,619 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 82,411,787 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 472,616,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 723,612,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,566,296 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 16,684,637 shares during the same period.