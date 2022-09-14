ING Groep N.V. [ING] Is Currently 5.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.56% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.56%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that ING posts 2Q2022 net result of €1,178 million, supported by increased income and modest risk costs.

Over the last 12 months, ING stock dropped by -27.36%. The one-year ING Groep N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.14. The average equity rating for ING stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.18 billion, with 3.77 billion shares outstanding and 3.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, ING stock reached a trading volume of 5177660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 79.33.

ING Stock Performance Analysis:

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.56. With this latest performance, ING shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.30, while it was recorded at 8.99 for the last single week of trading, and 11.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ING Groep N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.60. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.45.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.98. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

ING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,662 million, or 4.50% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 56,078,825, which is approximately 8.457% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MUFG SECURITIES EMEA PLC, holding 11,680,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.06 million in ING stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $76.0 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 27.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 38,916,800 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 14,866,697 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 117,913,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,696,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,825,562 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 6,653,638 shares during the same period.