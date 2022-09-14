Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is -11.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] plunged by -$7.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $190.04 during the day while it closed the day at $184.98. The company report on September 13, 2022 that HONEYWELL LAUNCHES NEW SUITE OF SOLUTIONS TO HELP OPTIMIZE DATA CENTER UPTIME AND PRODUCTIVITY.

Honeywell Data Center Suite delivers an innovative user experience, increases resiliency in operations, improves worker productivity and provides visibility into critical sustainability KPIs.

Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON), a global leader in connected buildings, today launched its Data Center Suite, a portfolio of outcome-based software solutions that help data center managers and owners optimize uptime, worker productivity, critical asset health and operational expenses while providing better visibility into sustainability KPIs.

Honeywell International Inc. stock has also loss -0.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HON stock has inclined by 0.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.97% and lost -11.28% year-on date.

The market cap for HON stock reached $124.40 billion, with 679.00 million shares outstanding and 673.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 4831972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $205.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $229 to $237, while UBS kept a Buy rating on HON stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HON shares from 243 to 226.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 113.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HON stock trade performance evaluation

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.86, while it was recorded at 189.12 for the last single week of trading, and 193.49 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59.

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 9.40%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $93,339 million, or 75.70% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,230,607, which is approximately 1.195% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,068,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.6 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.04 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -3.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 994 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 21,626,158 shares. Additionally, 1,064 investors decreased positions by around 23,197,243 shares, while 333 investors held positions by with 459,764,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,588,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,734,377 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 3,188,351 shares during the same period.