For T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS], Analyst sees a rise to $167. What next?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] price plunged by -5.11 percent to reach at -$7.41. The company report on September 12, 2022 that T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary (“T-Mobile USA” or the “Issuer”), has agreed to sell $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.200% Senior Notes due 2033 (the “2033 Notes”), $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.650% Senior Notes due 2053 (the “2053 Notes”) and $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.800% Senior Notes due 2062 (the “2062 Notes,” and collectively with the 2033 Notes and the 2053 Notes, the “notes”) in a registered public offering.

The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on September 15, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, share repurchases and refinancing of existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.

A sum of 6174894 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.23M shares. T-Mobile US Inc. shares reached a high of $143.44 and dropped to a low of $137.48 until finishing in the latest session at $137.74.

The one-year TMUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.67. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $173.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 101.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.43 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.48, while it was recorded at 143.89 for the last single week of trading, and 127.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TMUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 59.04%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $78,008 million, or 42.80% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,830,459, which is approximately 1.582% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,900,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.77 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.48 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -34.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 582 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 48,613,459 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 56,863,726 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 460,865,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,342,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,720,442 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,946,268 shares during the same period.