Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain 2.05% so far this year. What now?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] price plunged by -2.87 percent to reach at -$3.13. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Fiserv to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, September 12, at 5 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

A sum of 5658772 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.41M shares. Fiserv Inc. shares reached a high of $108.275 and dropped to a low of $105.70 until finishing in the latest session at $105.92.

The one-year FISV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.98. The average equity rating for FISV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $126.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $123 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 27.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.76, while it was recorded at 106.59 for the last single week of trading, and 100.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiserv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FISV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 15.33%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,197 million, or 92.40% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,027,132, which is approximately 0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 46,900,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.97 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.28 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -1.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 571 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 23,860,422 shares. Additionally, 670 investors decreased positions by around 27,347,899 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 526,555,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,763,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,749,462 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,403,875 shares during the same period.