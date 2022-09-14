Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Stock trading around $305.50 per share: What’s Next?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] plunged by -$3.43 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $311.49 during the day while it closed the day at $305.50. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Enphase Energy and BayWa r.e. Expand Distribution Partnership in Europe.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase has expanded its global relationship with renewable energy company BayWa r.e., a leading global developer and solar photovoltaic (PV) distributor, to distribute Enphase’s IQ7™ family of microinverters and IQ™ Batteries in Germany and Benelux.

“We have enjoyed a long partnership with Enphase and are pleased to join forces with the company to expand our product portfolio by distributing its solar and battery products in Germany,” said Alexander Schütt, managing director at BayWa r.e. Solar Energy Systems GmbH. “The German solar and battery market is rapidly growing, and demand is accelerating. Some of the key reasons we offer Enphase products to our customers include their ease of installation, reliability, safety, and excellent performance.”.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock has also gained 4.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENPH stock has inclined by 71.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 93.80% and gained 66.99% year-on date.

The market cap for ENPH stock reached $40.95 billion, with 135.20 million shares outstanding and 132.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 4428674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $278.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $174 to $281, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 15.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 91.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 87.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.41 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 264.40, while it was recorded at 310.77 for the last single week of trading, and 197.88 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 32.23%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,272 million, or 76.30% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 19,103,044, which is approximately 4170.612% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,035,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.42 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly -3.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 28,716,682 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 6,326,341 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 80,415,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,458,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,795,085 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 951,587 shares during the same period.