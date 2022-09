E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] moved down -1.03: Why It’s Important

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] price plunged by -1.03 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on August 30, 2022 that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Announces Launch of Development of BAO TAO, an All-In-One Household Management Tool.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, is pleased to announce that it has begun development of BAO TAO, a proprietary all-in-one home services tool meant to simplify daily household management.

BAO TAO is the result of E-Home leveraging its recently acquired Chuangying Business Technology Co.’s technological knowhow to modernize and expand access to household services. The new application seeks to redefine the Company’s approach to AI technology in enterprise and household cleaning as well as waste and inventory management. BAO TAO helps keep track of office and cleaning supplies and offers a seamless solution for scheduling maintenance, repair or housekeeping requests.

A sum of 4114611 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.59M shares. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $0.2091 and dropped to a low of $0.1907 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

Guru’s Opinion on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

EJH Stock Performance Analysis:

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -28.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.40 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2623, while it was recorded at 0.1937 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6920 for the last 200 days.

Insight into E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.16 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.60.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now 17.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.25. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of $14,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.50% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 836,210, which is approximately 173.988% of the company’s market cap and around 65.16% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 409,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $25000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 1,104,622 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 102,783 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 288,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,496,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 540,840 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 78,600 shares during the same period.