Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] moved up 8.78: Why It’s Important

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, up 8.78%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Digital Brands Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Digital Brands Group Inc. stock is now -93.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBGI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1499 and lowest of $0.125 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.64, which means current price is +40.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, DBGI reached a trading volume of 7311363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55.

How has DBGI stock performed recently?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.85. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -18.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1510, while it was recorded at 0.1282 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9647 for the last 200 days.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -252.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.20% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,090,650, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in DBGI stocks shares; and NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, currently with $0.11 million in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly 20% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 3,763,035 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 790,469 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 287,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,841,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,579,627 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 782,823 shares during the same period.