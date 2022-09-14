Deutsche Bank slashes price target on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] – find out why.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] slipped around -0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $44.11 at the close of the session, down -0.38%. The company report on August 23, 2022 that BNY Mellon to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 17, 2022.

BNY Mellon will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Monday, October 17, 2022. Materials will be posted to BNY Mellon’s website at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET, and management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET that same day. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock is now -24.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BK Stock saw the intraday high of $44.86 and lowest of $43.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.63, which means current price is +10.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 5766126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $48.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $59 to $51.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 225.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.02.

How has BK stock performed recently?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.96, while it was recorded at 43.76 for the last single week of trading, and 49.50 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

Earnings analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 7.59%.

Insider trade positions for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $29,976 million, or 85.70% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,443,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in BK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.78 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 13.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

474 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 45,246,434 shares. Additionally, 514 investors decreased positions by around 40,474,065 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 593,846,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 679,566,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,847,849 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 9,568,201 shares during the same period.