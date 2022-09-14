Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] fell -33.81% so far this year. What now?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] closed the trading session at $14.72 on 09/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.67, while the highest price level was $15.21. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Finacity and ING Belgium NV Facilitate Increase of Accounts Receivable Securitization Program to $200 Million for Cushman & Wakefield.

Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Company, and ING Belgium SA/NV announce that they have facilitated an increase from $125 million to $200 million of the commitment capacity for the Accounts Receivables Securitization Program for Cushman & Wakefield Inc. (“C&W”), a leading global real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Cushman & WakefieldCushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. (www.cushmanwakefield.com).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.81 percent and weekly performance of 4.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 862.32K shares, CWK reached to a volume of 3928018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $22.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cushman & Wakefield plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CWK stock trade performance evaluation

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, CWK shares dropped by -10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.68, while it was recorded at 15.07 for the last single week of trading, and 18.56 for the last 200 days.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cushman & Wakefield plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,336 million, or 85.40% of CWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 37,753,672, which is approximately -14.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GP A, LLC, holding 34,832,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.74 million in CWK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $497.97 million in CWK stock with ownership of nearly 0.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE:CWK] by around 11,865,026 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 15,901,725 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 198,880,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,647,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,423,650 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,017,373 shares during the same period.