Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell -77.17% so far this year. What now?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] price plunged by -0.52 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Color World Celebrates Its 2nd Anniversary With Star Rewards Awaiting Users.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the entertainment industry, celebrates the 2nd anniversary of the launch of its software ColorWorld Metaverse (“Color World”). In order to thank users worldwide for their support, 10 registered users will be randomly selected between 09/13/2022 and 09/30/2022 to receive gifts from a star soccer team.

Color World was officially launched on the 10th of September, 2020. It began as an app that offered celebrity-led courses, online performances and other related products. In January 2022, the app successfully transformed into the current version, a metaverse with “artificial intelligence + celebrity entertainment” as its core features. During these two years of growth and development, the app has managed to amass more than one million users worldwide. The continued support from these users has given the Color Star team confidence to continue updating the software and developing new products and features. Since transforming into a metaverse platform featuring AI technology, virtual cities, virtual communities, virtual characters, virtual headquarters, etc, Color World has been inviting many global superstar celebrities to join the platform to expand on the celebrity content by creating more celebrity masterclasses, online virtual performances, celebrity merchandise, games, and so on. This will help provide a boost to the quality of user experience.

A sum of 20224687 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.40M shares. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.138 and dropped to a low of $0.1122 until finishing in the latest session at $0.11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.71 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1237, while it was recorded at 0.1143 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2552 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 398,752, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.87% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 146,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $13000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly -33.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 620,985 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 695,311 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 410,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 906,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 540,145 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 546,543 shares during the same period.