Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] fell -68.55% so far this year. What now?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] slipped around -1.32 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.89 at the close of the session, down -41.12%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Cardiff Oncology Announces Plans for a Randomized Trial in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Durability of Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial in mCRC and Additional Business Updates.

Next trial in RAS-mutated mCRC (ONSEMBLE) is a randomized Phase 2 trial to demonstrate onvansertib’s contribution to SoC and position for a possible accelerated approval opportunity; topline data expected in 2H 2024.

Data from ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial in KRAS-mutated mCRC show durable responses to treatment, with a median duration of response (mDoR) of 11.7 months for all doses and 12.5 months for the recommended phase 2 dose.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock is now -68.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRDF Stock saw the intraday high of $2.71 and lowest of $1.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.63, which means current price is +67.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 762.74K shares, CRDF reached a trading volume of 4676959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDF shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $20, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on CRDF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 185.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

How has CRDF stock performed recently?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.88. With this latest performance, CRDF shares dropped by -37.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.64 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -8037.60 and a Gross Margin at -39.28. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7880.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.74.

Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.00.

Insider trade positions for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]

There are presently around $17 million, or 22.20% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,755,656, which is approximately -8.245% of the company’s market cap and around 7.12% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 million in CRDF stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.38 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly 48.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiff Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 2,253,447 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 9,780,314 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,068,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,964,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,049,461 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,503,064 shares during the same period.