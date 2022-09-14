Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] – find out why.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] traded at a low on 09/13/22, posting a -5.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $184.70. The company report on September 13, 2022 that CrowdStrike to Webcast Investor Briefing.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it will host a briefing for investors on September 20, 2022 during its Fal.Con 2022 customer conference. CrowdStrike management will be joined by customers, partners and industry experts to discuss CrowdStrike’s technology, vision and the evolution of security.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3876678 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stands at 4.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for CRWD stock reached $42.17 billion, with 232.55 million shares outstanding and 211.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 3876678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $238.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2022, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on CRWD stock. On June 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CRWD shares from 195 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 8.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 74.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has CRWD stock performed recently?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.92. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.68, while it was recorded at 184.50 for the last single week of trading, and 187.36 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.39 and a Gross Margin at +73.45. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.39.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 73.75%.

Insider trade positions for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

There are presently around $29,166 million, or 77.00% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,320,057, which is approximately -2.886% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,072,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.5 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly -10.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 580 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 17,301,506 shares. Additionally, 494 investors decreased positions by around 13,518,129 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 127,087,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,907,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,503,721 shares, while 173 institutional investors sold positions of 2,444,022 shares during the same period.