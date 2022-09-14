BofA Securities slashes price target on BCE Inc. [BCE] – find out why.

BCE Inc. [NYSE: BCE] plunged by -$2.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $49.03 during the day while it closed the day at $47.46. The company report on September 13, 2022 that LIONSGATE AND BELL MEDIA TEAM UP IN CO-DEVELOPMENT DEAL.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Pact Affirms Partners’ Commitment to Diverse Slate of Original Programming for the Global Market.

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A), (NYSE: LGF.B) and Bell Media have teamed up for a co-development deal to produce comedy and drama television series for the global market, the two companies announced today, on the opening day of Content Canada. The pact builds on the momentum of recent Canadian success in a global market, which has a keen interest in Canadian content.

BCE Inc. stock has also loss -0.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCE stock has declined by -7.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.54% and lost -8.80% year-on date.

The market cap for BCE stock reached $42.55 billion, with 911.90 million shares outstanding and 911.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, BCE reached a trading volume of 3970182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BCE Inc. [BCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCE shares is $53.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for BCE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for BCE Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BCE Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

BCE stock trade performance evaluation

BCE Inc. [BCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, BCE shares dropped by -5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.45 for BCE Inc. [BCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.43, while it was recorded at 48.43 for the last single week of trading, and 52.09 for the last 200 days.

BCE Inc. [BCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BCE Inc. [BCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.53 and a Gross Margin at +30.39. BCE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46.

BCE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BCE Inc. [BCE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE Inc. go to 6.43%.

BCE Inc. [BCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,064 million, or 52.90% of BCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCE stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 76,770,864, which is approximately -1.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 34,536,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in BCE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $888.07 million in BCE stock with ownership of nearly -37.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BCE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in BCE Inc. [NYSE:BCE] by around 26,349,648 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 32,510,688 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 342,825,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,685,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,875,372 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,241,598 shares during the same period.