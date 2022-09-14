Berenberg lifts Arrival [ARVL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] traded at a low on 09/13/22, posting a -6.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.03. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Arrival Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Reaffirms start of production this quarter in BicesterATM platform established to access additional capitalMOUs and Orders worth over $6b in potential revenue.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), inventor of a unique new method of design and production of equitable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8456074 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arrival stands at 5.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.44%.

The market cap for ARVL stock reached $651.42 million, with 486.07 million shares outstanding and 195.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 8456074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrival [ARVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has ARVL stock performed recently?

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -27.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4212, while it was recorded at 1.0800 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3547 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Insider trade positions for Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $82 million, or 13.90% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 30,399,422, which is approximately -20.288% of the company’s market cap and around 70.16% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 15,712,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.18 million in ARVL stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.68 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly 486.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 17,552,885 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 39,569,090 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 22,047,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,169,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,362,171 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,128,445 shares during the same period.