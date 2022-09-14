Barclays lifts Blackstone Inc. [BX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] loss -6.40% on the last trading session, reaching $94.37 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Blackstone Gives Back Through the 2022 Summer of Service.

This summer, Blackstone employees are on track to commit ~3500 volunteer hours at over 100 events hosted by the Blackstone Charitable Foundation across the globe. Explore some of our initiatives and partner organizations below.

Blackstone Inc. represents 707.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $113.16 billion with the latest information. BX stock price has been found in the range of $93.62 to $96.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 5143633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $119.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $127 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

Trading performance analysis for BX stock

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -13.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.20, while it was recorded at 97.62 for the last single week of trading, and 113.14 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +109.08 and a Gross Margin at +98.91. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.36.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 10.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $41,588 million, or 64.20% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,757,475, which is approximately 1.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,909,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.01 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 7.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 861 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 33,597,975 shares. Additionally, 716 investors decreased positions by around 29,713,181 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 377,382,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,693,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,379,172 shares, while 191 institutional investors sold positions of 3,846,506 shares during the same period.